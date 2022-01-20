Delays on Orwell Bridge after fire crews called to 'smoke coming from vehicle'

There are long delays on the Orwell Bridge due to a broken down lorry on the A14 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

There are currently long delays on the A14 after fire crews were called to a broken down vehicle on the Orwell Bridge.

Firefighters were called to reports of smoke coming from the bonnet of the vehicle just before 3.55pm today, Thursday, January 20.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "On arrival crews did not find any smoke coming from the vehicle but it has broken down."

According to the AA Traffic Map there are "serve delays" of 20 minutes, which is increasing, due to the broken down vehicle.

Suffolk police has been approached for a comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

