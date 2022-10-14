News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Driver flees scene of crash after car flips on roof on A14 near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:07 PM October 14, 2022
Updated: 4:35 PM October 14, 2022
A car overturned on the A14 damaging the central reservation near Ipswich

A car overturned on the A14 damaging the central reservation near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A driver fled the scene of a crash on the A14 which saw a car flip onto its roof and damage the central reservation near Ipswich. 

Officers were called shortly before 8pm on Thursday to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound carriageway near Copdock. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said upon arrival officers found a grey Peugeot had overturned onto its roof. 

The central reservation was reportedly damaged as a result of the crash, the spokesman added. 

The driver of the Peugeot, a man, reportedly fled the scene following the incident. 

One lane of the carriageway reopened at about 8.30pm and the eastbound carriageway was fully open by 9.45pm. 

Any witnesses, or anyone who has any information regarding the driver of the Peugeot is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting CAD 361 of October 13.

A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A14

20-mile stretch of A14 in Suffolk to close next year as road resurfaced

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Taj Mahal Ipswich

Oldest curry house in Ipswich closes and is put up for sale

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The fly-tipping that was dumped in Ipswich, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man fined almost £2,000 for dumping rubbish bags in Ipswich woodland

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Burger Priest in the Buttermarket shopping centre has closed

Food and Drink

Burger restaurant in Ipswich shopping centre closes after two years

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon