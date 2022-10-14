Driver flees scene of crash after car flips on roof on A14 near Ipswich

A car overturned on the A14 damaging the central reservation near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A driver fled the scene of a crash on the A14 which saw a car flip onto its roof and damage the central reservation near Ipswich.

Officers were called shortly before 8pm on Thursday to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound carriageway near Copdock.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said upon arrival officers found a grey Peugeot had overturned onto its roof.

The central reservation was reportedly damaged as a result of the crash, the spokesman added.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man, reportedly fled the scene following the incident.

One lane of the carriageway reopened at about 8.30pm and the eastbound carriageway was fully open by 9.45pm.

Any witnesses, or anyone who has any information regarding the driver of the Peugeot is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting CAD 361 of October 13.