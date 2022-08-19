News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
A14 slip road closed near Ipswich after BMW catches fire

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:13 AM August 19, 2022
The junction 52 slip road is currently closed near Ipswich

The junction 52 slip road is currently closed near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A slip road off the A14 westbound has been closed after a BMW caught fire.

Emergency services were called to the off-slip at junction 52 at Claydon, near Ipswich, at 10.35am on Friday.

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene from Princes Street and Needham Market stations.

According to Suffolk police, the fire is now under control and recovery is on the scene.

Fire teams are currently cooling the vehicle.

There are no reported injuries.

The slip road is expected to open again shortly.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

