A14 closed near Ipswich after crash

The A14 is currently closed near Ipswich after a crash

Part of the A14 near Ipswich has been closed after a crash.

Officers were called to the crash in the westbound carriageway near Claydon just after 5.35am this morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are currently on scene of the crash.

"There is definitely one car involved in the crash but there have been reports of a second car — this is unconfirmed at this stage.

"The road is currently closed but we are hoping to get it reopened shortly."

No serious injuries have been reported.

