A14 closed near Ipswich after crash
Published: 7:21 AM January 11, 2022
Part of the A14 near Ipswich has been closed after a crash.
Officers were called to the crash in the westbound carriageway near Claydon just after 5.35am this morning.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are currently on scene of the crash.
"There is definitely one car involved in the crash but there have been reports of a second car — this is unconfirmed at this stage.
"The road is currently closed but we are hoping to get it reopened shortly."
No serious injuries have been reported.
