News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 closed near Ipswich after crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:21 AM January 11, 2022
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A14 is currently closed near Ipswich after a crash

Part of the A14 near Ipswich has been closed after a crash. 

Officers were called to the crash in the westbound carriageway near Claydon just after 5.35am this morning. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are currently on scene of the crash. 

"There is definitely one car involved in the crash but there have been reports of a second car — this is unconfirmed at this stage. 

"The road is currently closed but we are hoping to get it reopened shortly."

No serious injuries have been reported. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Her spirit is so big it never leaves you' - Ipswich mum dies age 55
  2. 2 'Threatening' letters sent to Ipswich residents who replaced street trees
  3. 3 65-year-old man arrested after crash on busy Ipswich road
  1. 4 Town centre revival hope as retailers eye up empty shops in Ipswich
  2. 5 A14 closed near Ipswich after crash
  3. 6 Ipswich town centre café announces temporary closure
  4. 7 'Cutting edge' Ipswich play park design revealed
  5. 8 Victorian necklace among jewellery stolen in break-in at Ipswich home
  6. 9 Man found with indecent pictures and films of children 'will lose job'
  7. 10 Woman jailed for four years after taking knife to home in 'revenge' attack
A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services rescued a man from the water in Ipswich last night 

Suffolk Live News

Five fire crews called as man rescued from water in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Delays on the A14 after reports of a crash near Trimley St Martin

A14 | Updated

A14 closed after emergency services attend three vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 | Updated

One lane of A14 reopens after diesel spill following three vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon