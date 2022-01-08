A14 closed after diesel spill following three vehicle crash

The A14 westbound near Ipswich is closed after a three vehicle crash

Part of the A14 has been closed due to a diesel spill after a three-vehicle crash near Ipswich.

The westbound carriageway of the A14 has been closed between Sproughton Road and Bury Road.

Police were called to the three-vehicle crash just before 10.10am today, Saturday, January 8.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the carriageway has been closed due to a diesel spill as a result of the crash.

It is not known how long the road will be closed for but motorists are being told to "approach with caution and expect delays".

