A14 closed after diesel spill following three vehicle crash
Published: 1:15 PM January 8, 2022
Part of the A14 has been closed due to a diesel spill after a three-vehicle crash near Ipswich.
The westbound carriageway of the A14 has been closed between Sproughton Road and Bury Road.
Police were called to the three-vehicle crash just before 10.10am today, Saturday, January 8.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the carriageway has been closed due to a diesel spill as a result of the crash.
It is not known how long the road will be closed for but motorists are being told to "approach with caution and expect delays".
