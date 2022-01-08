News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 closed after diesel spill following three vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:15 PM January 8, 2022
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The A14 westbound near Ipswich is closed after a three vehicle crash

Part of the A14 has been closed due to a diesel spill after a three-vehicle crash near Ipswich. 

The westbound carriageway of the A14 has been closed between Sproughton Road and Bury Road. 

Police were called to the three-vehicle crash just before 10.10am today, Saturday, January 8

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the carriageway has been closed due to a diesel spill as a result of the crash. 

It is not known how long the road will be closed for but motorists are being told to "approach with caution and expect delays".

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Suffolk Live News

Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Taco Bell has taken over the former Carphone Warehouse in Anglia Retail Park

Retail

Taco Bell snaps up site on the edge of Ipswich

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Leanne Bennett with her husband and newborn son

Health

New mum's delight after 11 years trying for a baby

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Demolition of the former Rose and Crown pub

Planning and Development

Community leaders told to apply for permission for Ipswich mosque

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon