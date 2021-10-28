A14 closed as lorry overturns and crashes into central reservation

Breaking

Published: 11:44 AM October 28, 2021

Part of the A14 is currently closed due to an overturned lorry

Three lanes of the A14 are currently closed after a lorry has overturned causing significant damage to the central reservation.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash near the Seven Hills Interchange.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

