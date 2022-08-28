A14 westbound closed after car fire and fuel spillage

The A14 westbound carriageway has been closed at Trimley - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 westbound carriageway is currently closed after a car fire and fuel spillage.

The incident happened near the Levington turn-off between junction 59 at Trimley St Martin and junction 58 at Seven Hills.

Two fire appliances from Ipswich East and Felixstowe attended the scene.

Traffic is being diverted from Trimley to Seven Hills via Felixstowe Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road is expected to be closed for "some time" as the road surface is damaged.