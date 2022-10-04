Updated
A14 and Orwell Bridge shut after police incident
Published: 4:11 PM October 4, 2022
Updated: 5:25 PM October 4, 2022
- Credit: A14 traffic cameras
The A14 has been closed in both directions due to a police incident.
Officers were called to the incident just before 3.50pm today.
The road has been closed in both directions between junctions 56 and 57 either side of the Orwell Bridge.
There are 60 minute delays on the road.
Suffolk police are asking drivers to find alternative routes.
Traffic is also building in Ipswich town centre following the incident.