Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

A14 and Orwell Bridge shut after police incident

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:11 PM October 4, 2022
Updated: 5:25 PM October 4, 2022
The A14 is currently closed in both directions near the Orwell Bridge

The A14 is currently closed in both directions near the Orwell Bridge - Credit: A14 traffic cameras

The A14 has been closed in both directions due to a police incident. 

Officers were called to the incident just before 3.50pm today. 

The road has been closed in both directions between junctions 56 and 57 either side of the Orwell Bridge.

There are 60 minute delays on the road.

Suffolk police are asking drivers to find alternative routes. 

Traffic is also building in Ipswich town centre following the incident.

