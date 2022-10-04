A14 and Orwell Bridge shut after police incident

Updated

The A14 is currently closed in both directions near the Orwell Bridge - Credit: A14 traffic cameras

The A14 has been closed in both directions due to a police incident.

Officers were called to the incident just before 3.50pm today.

The road has been closed in both directions between junctions 56 and 57 either side of the Orwell Bridge.

There are 60 minute delays on the road.

The #A14 near #Ipswich is now closed in both directions between J56 and J57 due to the ongoing @SuffolkPolice led incident. There are 60 min delays on the approach to this closure. For more details on diversion routes see below: https://t.co/7KH9XaftRf pic.twitter.com/0vmkhHMQlR — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) October 4, 2022

Suffolk police are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

Traffic is also building in Ipswich town centre following the incident.