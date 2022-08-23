A14 closed after serious crash involving car and lorry

The A14 has been closed near Ipswich following a crash involving a car and a lorry - Credit: Google

The A14 has been closed following a serious crash near Ipswich.

Officers were called at 8.46pm today (August 23) following reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

The A14 eastbound carriageway has since been closed between the Whitehouse Asda and Sproughton Road junction.

Suffolk fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Needham Market and Stowmarket attended.

There is heavy congestion along the road following the crash and traffic is being diverted.

Highways East told drivers to allow extra journey times and expect delays.

It is currently unclear if any injuries have been sustained.

National Highways are assisting police with traffic management.

