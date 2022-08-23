A14 closed after serious crash involving car and lorry
Published: 10:36 PM August 23, 2022
Updated: 11:06 PM August 23, 2022
The A14 has been closed following a serious crash near Ipswich.
Officers were called at 8.46pm today (August 23) following reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry.
The A14 eastbound carriageway has since been closed between the Whitehouse Asda and Sproughton Road junction.
Suffolk fire crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Needham Market and Stowmarket attended.
There is heavy congestion along the road following the crash and traffic is being diverted.
Highways East told drivers to allow extra journey times and expect delays.
It is currently unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
National Highways are assisting police with traffic management.
Diversion route:
- Exit the A14 at J52 Claydon and take the fourth exit onto the B1113.
- Continue on the B1113 through Bramford and Sproughton to the roundabout with the A1071.
- At the roundabout take the first exit onto the A1071 and continue to the junction with the A1214.
- At the junction turn right and follow the A1214 to rejoin the eastbound carriageway at J55 Copdock Mill.