Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 closed near Ipswich after police incident

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:58 PM March 14, 2022
Updated: 10:10 PM March 14, 2022
a14 closed near Ipswich after police incident

The A14 was closed both directions on Monday evening following a police incident. - Credit: Google

The A14 near Ipswich was closed this evening following a police incident.

Traffic was stopped in both directions near Trimley St Martin at about 8.30pm between the Seven Hills A12 junction and Kirton Road.

The road remain closed until 9.30pm but has since reopened.

Delays remain in the area but are beginning to ease.

In a tweet, National Highways East warned against people reversing back down the entry slip road after witnessing some drivers attempt this.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said the incident had been resolved but they could not disclose what the incident was.

