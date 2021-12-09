News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 closed near Levington due to crash and fuel spill

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:07 PM December 9, 2021
Updated: 1:36 PM December 9, 2021
Traffic is queueing as far back as felixstowe after an incident took place on the a14 near Levington

Traffic is queueing as far back as Felixstowe after an incident involving a van and a lorry took place on the a14 near Levington - Credit: Joe Aguilar-Millan

The westbound carriageway of the A14 between Levington and the Seven Hills interchange has been closed after an incident which caused fuel to be spilled on the road. 

The incident involved a crash between a lorry and a van and occurred shortly before 11.30am.

It is described as having taken place just before the exit ramp. 

The incident on the A14 occured on the off ramp heading towards Levington

The incident occured on the off ramp heading towards Levington - Credit: Google Maps

Police, fire and rescue and the ambulance service teams are on the scene. 

The extent of any injuries is currently unclear. 

Traffic is currently being diverted along Felixstowe Road from Levington and back onto the A14 at Seven Hills. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
 

