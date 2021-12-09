A14 closed near Levington due to crash and fuel spill
- Credit: Joe Aguilar-Millan
The westbound carriageway of the A14 between Levington and the Seven Hills interchange has been closed after an incident which caused fuel to be spilled on the road.
The incident involved a crash between a lorry and a van and occurred shortly before 11.30am.
It is described as having taken place just before the exit ramp.
Police, fire and rescue and the ambulance service teams are on the scene.
The extent of any injuries is currently unclear.
Traffic is currently being diverted along Felixstowe Road from Levington and back onto the A14 at Seven Hills.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 A14 reopens near Ipswich after four-vehicle crash
- 2 'He was a really good man' - Neighbour's shock following Ipswich house fire
- 3 Former nightclub with flat conversion plan heads to auction
- 4 Police cordon off Felixstowe town centre car park after incident
- 5 Ipswich drug dealer sentenced to two years in jail
- 6 Estate agent switches household’s energy supply without telling tenant
- 7 Boris Johnson tells people to work from home as Covid 'Plan B' confirmed
- 8 'I don't want families going through this' - Mum backs bridge campaign
- 9 Mental health referral review after death of 'wonderful' 16-year-old boy
- 10 Person dies in Ipswich house fire