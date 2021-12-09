A14 closed near Levington due to crash and fuel spill

Traffic is queueing as far back as Felixstowe after an incident involving a van and a lorry took place on the a14 near Levington - Credit: Joe Aguilar-Millan

The westbound carriageway of the A14 between Levington and the Seven Hills interchange has been closed after an incident which caused fuel to be spilled on the road.

The incident involved a crash between a lorry and a van and occurred shortly before 11.30am.

It is described as having taken place just before the exit ramp.

The incident occured on the off ramp heading towards Levington - Credit: Google Maps

Police, fire and rescue and the ambulance service teams are on the scene.

The extent of any injuries is currently unclear.

#Suffolk #Felixstowe please be aware the #A14 is currently closed westbound between J59 #TrimleyStMartin and J58 near #Ipswich due to a collision. Emergency services are in attendance and delays are building in the area. Further updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/3TTQ6a34yl — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) December 9, 2021

Traffic is currently being diverted along Felixstowe Road from Levington and back onto the A14 at Seven Hills.

