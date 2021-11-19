Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich

Breaking

The lorry overturned on the A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich (file photo)

The westbound carriageway of the A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich has been closed after a lorry overturned.

National Highways said on Twitter the road had been shut between junctions 58 and 59, approaching the Seven Hills roundabout, after a collision shortly before 6am this morning.

If leaving Felixstowe please divert off junction 59 through Trimley on to Levington route alongside @A14 and on to Felixstowe road then back out onto junction 58 seven hills https://t.co/XaOpYqr95D — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) November 19, 2021

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed an HGV had tipped over and officers were at the scene.

Three fire crews and the ambulance service were also called to the incident.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.

Motorists are being advised to take a diversion route off junction 59 through Trimley St Martin and Levington to reach the Seven Hills roundabout.

