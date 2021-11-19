News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:13 AM November 19, 2021
Updated: 7:38 AM November 19, 2021
Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The lorry overturned on the A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich (file photo)

The westbound carriageway of the A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich has been closed after a lorry overturned.

National Highways said on Twitter the road had been shut between junctions 58 and 59, approaching the Seven Hills roundabout, after a collision shortly before 6am this morning.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed an HGV had tipped over and officers were at the scene.

Three fire crews and the ambulance service were also called to the incident.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.

Motorists are being advised to take a diversion route off junction 59 through Trimley St Martin and Levington to reach the Seven Hills roundabout.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

