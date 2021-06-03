Copdock Interchange A14 lane closed after car crash damages barrier

Live

Published: 7:15 PM June 3, 2021

A barrier near to the Copdock Interchange has been damaged in a car crash - Credit: Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH

Highways England has been called in to repair a traffic barrier at the Copdock Interchange after a car crash earlier today damaged it and caused a lane of the A14 to close.

Suffolk police have closed a lane of the A14 eastbound a quarter of a mile before junction 55.

A barrier on the central reservation has been hit and part of it is protruding into lane two, meaning traffic has been cleared from the area as a precaution.

Highways England contractors are currently en route to repair the barrier but long delays back to Sproughton have formed on the dual carriageway.