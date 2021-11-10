News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Copdock slip road closed last night as damaged sign causes oil spill

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:56 AM November 10, 2021
The A14 slip road at the Copdock Interchange last night

A slip road on the Copdock Interchange was closed last night after a vehicle hit a road sign causing an oil spill from a following lorry. 

Police were called to the crash on the westbound slip road for the Copdock Interchange at about 9.20pm last night

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "A road sign is reported to have been hit by a passing vehicle which has thrown it into the road.

"This has then damaged the oil sump of the lorry which has resulted in the spill."

National Highways were also called to the crash as the slip road was closed just after 10.05pm for clear up and reopened two hours later. 

A14 Suffolk News
Ipswich News

