Crash on A14 near Sproughton causes delays of up to 24 minutes

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:36 AM February 16, 2022
A crash has caused severe queues to form on the A14

A crash has caused severe queues to form on the A14 - Credit: Highways England

A car crash near Sproughton has caused one lane of the A14 to be closed.

This is causing severe delays of up to 24 minutes for vehicles travelling in the westbound direction.

The AA traffic map shows queues are extending as far back as the Wherstead Junction.

Vehicles travelling in the eastbound direction are also affected, although these delays are not as substantial.  

Suffolk police were called to the collision at 7.27am.  

They report that two vehicles, a Volkswagen Golf and a Tesla were involved and that no one was injured.

In addition to this, slightly further up the road, they said that an articulated lorry had blown a tire, and is waiting for recovery. 

Abygail Fossett

