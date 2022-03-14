News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Slip road on A14 closed after single-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:48 AM March 14, 2022
The family of a woman who died in a crash on the A1095 have paid tribute to her

Delays are expected on the A14 after a single-vehicle crash near the Seven Hills Interchange - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being told to expect delays after a slip road on the A14 has been closed following a single-vehicle crash. 

Officers were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway near the Seven Hills Interchange just before 6.45am today, Monday, March 14. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are still on scene of the crash and the slip road will be closed while recovery and clean up of the vehicle takes place. 

"Delays are expected in the area while recovery takes place."

The spokesman added that there has been no reports of any serious injuries. 

A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News

