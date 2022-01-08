One lane of A14 closed after three vehicle crash

A three vehicle crash is causing long delays on the A14 near Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A lane of the A14 near Ipswich has been closed due to a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the crash on the westbound carriageway at Sproughton just before 10.10am today, Saturday, January 8.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that one lane is closed but they are hoping to have it reopened shortly.

No injuries have been reported but there are long delays on the A14 according to the AA Traffic Map.

