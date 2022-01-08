News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star

One lane of A14 closed after three vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:00 AM January 8, 2022
The collision occurred in the village of Norton Picture: ARCHANT

A three vehicle crash is causing long delays on the A14 near Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A lane of the A14 near Ipswich has been closed due to a three-vehicle crash. 

Police were called to the crash on the westbound carriageway at Sproughton just before 10.10am today, Saturday, January 8. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that one lane is closed but they are hoping to have it reopened shortly. 

No injuries have been reported but there are long delays on the A14 according to the AA Traffic Map. 

