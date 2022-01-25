Delays on A14 after two-vehicle crash

Officers are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A14 near Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

A two-vehicle crash is causing delays on the A14 near Ipswich.

Officers were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway just after 8.22am today, Tuesday, January 25.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that officers were on the scene of the crash, but could not provide any further details at this time.

According to the AA Traffic Map, one lane of the carriageway has been closed near the Seven Hills Interchange which is causing traffic to build up.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

