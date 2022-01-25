News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delays on A14 after two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:41 AM January 25, 2022
Officers are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A14 near Ipswich

Officers are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A14 near Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

A two-vehicle crash is causing delays on the A14 near Ipswich.

Officers were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway just after 8.22am today, Tuesday, January 25. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that officers were on the scene of the crash, but could not provide any further details at this time. 

According to the AA Traffic Map, one lane of the carriageway has been closed near the Seven Hills Interchange which is causing traffic to build up. 

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


