Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

BMW driver taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A14

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:44 PM July 27, 2022
Updated: 3:05 PM July 27, 2022
This car was stopped on the A14 after a crash involving a lorry

A BMW driver has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a lorry on the A14.

The incident happened earlier today at the Dock Spur Roundabout on the outskirts of Felixstowe.

According to a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the vehicle was stopped on the A14 at Sproughton after concerns were raised when the driver failed to stop at the scene of the crash and for police.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

