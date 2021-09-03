News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 reopens after 12 hour closure following massive 200-litre diesel spill

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:28 AM September 3, 2021   
Gridlocked traffic in Felixstowe after an oil spill on the westbound A14. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Gridlocked traffic in Felixstowe after an oil spill on the westbound A14 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The A14 at Felixstowe has reopened after both lanes were closed for over 12 hours after a massive 200-litre diesel spillage. 

The spillage from a lorry happened at the Dock Spur roundabout, near Felixstowe, at about 1.35pm yesterday, Thursday, September 2.

It was initially believed that the carriageways would be closed for a few hours

The road closure caused serious delays to motorists trying to leave and access Felixstowe. 

One motorist stuck in the surrounding gridlock yesterday said: "It was mayhem trying to get through Walton, especially with HGVs on top of the back to school traffic.

"Thankfully things eased once we reached Trimley, but I'm sure it made for a stressful return to the school run for a lot of parents."

A diversion route was put in place. 

Suffolk Live
A14
Felixstowe News
A14 Suffolk News

