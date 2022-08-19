A14 near Felixstowe closed after crash

The crash happened on the A14 outside Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 outside Felixstowe has been closed after a crash.

National Highways said on Twitter the eastbound carriageway between junctions 59 for Trimley St Martin and 60 for Felixstowe was shut at about 3.15pm on Friday.

The #A14 is closed eastbound between J59 #TrimleyStMartin and J60 #Felixstowe due to a collision. For more information and diversion route please follow this link: https://t.co/ODEEkKWrNm pic.twitter.com/fBCTPHgrVh — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) August 19, 2022

The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.

A diversion route has been put in place, National Highways added.

A lorry overturned on the A14 outside Felixstowe earlier on Friday - Credit: NSRAPT

The incident comes after a lorry overturned on the Dock Spur roundabout in Felixstowe earlier on Friday.