A14 near Felixstowe closed after crash
Published: 3:34 PM August 19, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
The A14 outside Felixstowe has been closed after a crash.
National Highways said on Twitter the eastbound carriageway between junctions 59 for Trimley St Martin and 60 for Felixstowe was shut at about 3.15pm on Friday.
The conditions of the drivers are not known at this time.
A diversion route has been put in place, National Highways added.
The incident comes after a lorry overturned on the Dock Spur roundabout in Felixstowe earlier on Friday.