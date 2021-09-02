News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:26 PM September 2, 2021   
Felixstowe is said to be in gridlock 

Felixstowe is said to be in gridlock - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 200-litre oil spill will mean part of the A14 at Felixstowe will remain shut for several more hours, according to police.

The spillage from a lorry happened at the Dock Spur roundabout, near Felixstowe, at about 1.35pm on Thursday

The road is currently closed westbound between J60 at Dockspur Roundabout and J59 for the Howlett Way Roundabout. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the closure could last another three or four hours. 

Police have issued the following diversion route, but many motorists are reporting that the town is in complete gridlock. 

  • Exit the A14 at the J60 Dockspur Roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the A154 Candlet Road.
  • Continue until the roundabout with Grove Road and then take the 2nd exit.
  • Continue on the A154 until the signalised junction with High Road West.
  • At the junction, turn right and continue along High Road West, High Street and High Road.
  • After Trimley, take the 2nd exit at the roundabout and re-join the A14 westbound at J59.
Suffolk Live
A14
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new cafe/restaurant at Martello Park, Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
New larger green bins will be supplied by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council

Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A CGI view of the proposed development from Sea Road, Felixstowe. Picture supplied by: LAST AND TRIC

East Suffolk Council

Major seafront regeneration project set to start

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Central Ipswich investment property, Merchant House, at 26-28 Fore Street, has been sold to Aarem Commercial Limited

Commercial Property

Investment company snaps up town centre restaurant site ahead of auction

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon