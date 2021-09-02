A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill
Published: 5:26 PM September 2, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A 200-litre oil spill will mean part of the A14 at Felixstowe will remain shut for several more hours, according to police.
The spillage from a lorry happened at the Dock Spur roundabout, near Felixstowe, at about 1.35pm on Thursday.
The road is currently closed westbound between J60 at Dockspur Roundabout and J59 for the Howlett Way Roundabout.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the closure could last another three or four hours.
Police have issued the following diversion route, but many motorists are reporting that the town is in complete gridlock.
- Exit the A14 at the J60 Dockspur Roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the A154 Candlet Road.
- Continue until the roundabout with Grove Road and then take the 2nd exit.
- Continue on the A154 until the signalised junction with High Road West.
- At the junction, turn right and continue along High Road West, High Street and High Road.
- After Trimley, take the 2nd exit at the roundabout and re-join the A14 westbound at J59.