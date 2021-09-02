Published: 5:26 PM September 2, 2021

Felixstowe is said to be in gridlock - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 200-litre oil spill will mean part of the A14 at Felixstowe will remain shut for several more hours, according to police.

The spillage from a lorry happened at the Dock Spur roundabout, near Felixstowe, at about 1.35pm on Thursday.

The road is currently closed westbound between J60 at Dockspur Roundabout and J59 for the Howlett Way Roundabout.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the closure could last another three or four hours.

Police have issued the following diversion route, but many motorists are reporting that the town is in complete gridlock.