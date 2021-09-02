Massive 200-litre diesel spillage causes major A14 tailbacks

Published: 2:28 PM September 2, 2021 Updated: 2:45 PM September 2, 2021

Both lanes of the westbound A14 are closed near Felixstowe after the diesel spillage

A massive 200-litre diesel spillage is causing major delays on the A14, with police forced to close two lanes to clear up the mess.

The spillage from a lorry happened at the Dock Spur roundabout, near Felixstowe, at about 1.35pm today.

Both lanes of the westbound A14 will now be closed while the spillage is cleared.

Motorists are being asked to find alternative routes.



