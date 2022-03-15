News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Person trapped after car collides with two lorries on A14 at Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:28 PM March 15, 2022
The collision happened on the A14 near Felixstowe

The collision happened on the A14 near Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has been trapped in their car after a collision with two lorries on the A14 at Felixstowe.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway near the Dock Spur roundabout, just outside the town, shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Three fire crews from Felixstowe, Ipswich East and Princes Street have been called to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a person was trapped in their vehicle and was being rescued by firefighters.

Their condition is not known at this time.

Police and the ambulance service are also at the scene, the spokesman added.

The AA traffic map is suggesting queues have started to form in the area.

