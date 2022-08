The incident is causing delays on the A14 at Felixstowe - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

An overturned lorry is causing delays on the A14 outside Felixstowe.

The incident happened at the Dock Spur roundabout, which leads to the Port of Felixstowe, shortly after 6am on Friday.

According to the AA traffic map, queues have started to form in the area.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.