A14 reopens after eight-hour closure

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:59 PM November 19, 2021
Updated: 2:41 PM November 19, 2021
A lorry overturned near Felixstowe in Suffolk after a collision at around 5:30am

The lorry left the westbound carriageway of the A14 from Felixstowe to Ipswich - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The A14 from Felixstowe to Ipswich has reopened eight hours after a lorry overturned on the westbound carriageway.

Police were called to the road between junctions 58 and 59, approaching the Seven Hills roundabout, at about 5.30am this morning.

The driver of the HGV, which had left the carriageway and crashed into roadside trees, was freed from the vehicle by firefighters.

Motorists are being advised to take a diversion route off junction 59 through Trimley St Martin and Levington to reach the Seven Hills roundabout.

The road reopened at about 2pm.

