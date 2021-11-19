A14 reopens after eight-hour closure
- Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
The A14 from Felixstowe to Ipswich has reopened eight hours after a lorry overturned on the westbound carriageway.
Police were called to the road between junctions 58 and 59, approaching the Seven Hills roundabout, at about 5.30am this morning.
The driver of the HGV, which had left the carriageway and crashed into roadside trees, was freed from the vehicle by firefighters.
Motorists are being advised to take a diversion route off junction 59 through Trimley St Martin and Levington to reach the Seven Hills roundabout.
The road reopened at about 2pm.
