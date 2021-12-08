News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
A14 eastbound closed near Ipswich after four-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:50 PM December 8, 2021
Updated: 5:07 PM December 8, 2021
One lane of the A14 has been closed after a four vehicle crash

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 is currently closed after a four-vehicle crash has left two people trapped in a car.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the Seven Hills interchange at Nacton at about 4.20pm today, Wednesday December 8.

A spokesman for Suffolk police initially said: "Two people are currently trapped in the vehicle that is on its roof. 

"The eastbound carriageway and the slip road at Nacton has been closed.

"The injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are also currently on the scene, and said just before 5pm that one person had been freed, while work to rescue a second was ongoing.

