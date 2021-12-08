A14 eastbound closed near Ipswich after four-vehicle crash

Breaking

One lane of the A14 has been closed after a four vehicle crash

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 is currently closed after a four-vehicle crash has left two people trapped in a car.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the Seven Hills interchange at Nacton at about 4.20pm today, Wednesday December 8.

A spokesman for Suffolk police initially said: "Two people are currently trapped in the vehicle that is on its roof.

"The eastbound carriageway and the slip road at Nacton has been closed.

"The injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are also currently on the scene, and said just before 5pm that one person had been freed, while work to rescue a second was ongoing.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.