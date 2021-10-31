A14 closed near Ipswich after car flips onto roof

Breaking

The A14 near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich has been closed (file photo)

The A14 near Ipswich has been closed by police after a car crashed and flipped onto its roof.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway near the Copdock Interchange at about 3.45pm today.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed one vehicle was involved in the collision. The condition of the motorist is not know at this time.

The westbound-carriageway has been closed and queues are forming back towards Wherstead, according to the AA traffic map.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

