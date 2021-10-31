News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
A14 closed near Ipswich after car flips onto roof

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:43 PM October 31, 2021
The A14 near Ipswich has been closed by police after a car crashed and flipped onto its roof.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway near the Copdock Interchange at about 3.45pm today.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed one vehicle was involved in the collision. The condition of the motorist is not know at this time.

The westbound-carriageway has been closed and queues are forming back towards Wherstead, according to the AA traffic map.

