Breaking
A14 closed near Ipswich after car flips onto roof
Published: 4:43 PM October 31, 2021
The A14 near Ipswich has been closed by police after a car crashed and flipped onto its roof.
Police were called to the westbound carriageway near the Copdock Interchange at about 3.45pm today.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed one vehicle was involved in the collision. The condition of the motorist is not know at this time.
The westbound-carriageway has been closed and queues are forming back towards Wherstead, according to the AA traffic map.
