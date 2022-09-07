Updated
A14 reopens after serious crash between lorry and car outside Ipswich
The A14 outside Ipswich has reopened after a serious crash involving a lorry and a car.
National Highways said the incident happened on the eastbound carriageway between junction 55 for the Copdock Interchange and junction 56 for Ipswich at 1.36pm on Wednesday.
Police, as well as three fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations, were called to the scene of the crash.
An advanced clinical practitioner and a critical care paramedic, from the emergency medical charity Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, was also called to treat a man who had been freed from his vehicle.
A Suffolk police spokesman later confirmed he suffered head and chest injuries in the crash, but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.
According to the AA traffic map, lengthy queues were forming around the Copdock Interchange.
The crash comes after another serious collision on the A14 near the Copdock Interchange between a car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon.
The motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury, but their condition was not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing
The driver of the car, a 34-year-old man from Chelmsford, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving after the incident.