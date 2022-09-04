Car and motorcycle crash causing delays on A14 outside Ipswich

The crash happened near the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A car and motorcycle crash is causing severe delays on the A14 near the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway before the slip road for the A12 at junction 55 shortly after 4pm on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

Three Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were also dispatched to the scene at 4.14pm.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers were at the scene as drivers were being recovered after the crash.

However, the extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

National Highways said on Twitter the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

According to the AA traffic map, queues have started to form on the westbound carriageway towards the Orwell Bridge.