A14 outside Ipswich to be closed over nights for repairs to safety barriers

An A14 road closure will be in place over the next fortnight (file photo) - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The A14 outside of Ipswich is set to be closed over nights at the end of July and start of August to allow for roadworks to take place.

National Highways has confirmed the road will be closed in both directions between junctions 52 and 56 over six nights in the next fortnight.

According to one.network, which tracks closures and roadworks in the UK, the A14 will be shut for repairs to safety barriers.

A diversion route has not yet been revealed.

The closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am on the following nights:

Friday, July 29

Monday, August 1

Tuesday, August 2

Wednesday, August 3

Thursday, August 4

Friday, August 5

The repairs come after the A12 near Woodbridge was also forced to close over nights at the start of July.