Three miles of tailbacks on A14 after collision near Copdock Interchange

The collision happened near the Copdock Interchange outside of Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A14 outside of Ipswich in rush hour following a collision.

Police have closed lane one of the eastbound carriageway approaching junction 55 for the Copdock Interchange.

National Highways said on Twitter queues had formed for three miles.

Lane 1 (of 2) are closed on the #A14 eastbound in #Suffolk between J54 and J55 near #Ipswich due to a collision. There is approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach to this incident. pic.twitter.com/Ea0anSM3wR — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 10, 2022

The AA traffic map is suggesting drivers are queuing as far back as Claydon.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the collision are not known at this time.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.