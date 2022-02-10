News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Three miles of tailbacks on A14 after collision near Copdock Interchange

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:17 PM February 10, 2022
The collision happened near the Copdock Interchange outside of Ipswich

The collision happened near the Copdock Interchange outside of Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A14 outside of Ipswich in rush hour following a collision.

Police have closed lane one of the eastbound carriageway approaching junction 55 for the Copdock Interchange.

National Highways said on Twitter queues had formed for three miles.

The AA traffic map is suggesting drivers are queuing as far back as Claydon.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the collision are not known at this time.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

A14
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

