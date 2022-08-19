Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after wheel falls off ambulance

Traffic is building on the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

Traffic is building on the A14 outside Ipswich after an ambulance broke down.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge shortly after 1pm on Friday.

According to the AA traffic map, drivers are queueing back as far as the Copdock Interchange.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the ambulance broke down after a wheel fell off.

The spokesman said no passenger was on board the ambulance at the time.

The incident comes a short while after a three-car crash blocked the A12 outside Ipswich.