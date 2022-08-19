News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after wheel falls off ambulance

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:38 PM August 19, 2022
Delays on the Orwell Bridge after an earlier incident

Traffic is building on the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

Traffic is building on the A14 outside Ipswich after an ambulance broke down.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the Orwell Bridge shortly after 1pm on Friday.

According to the AA traffic map, drivers are queueing back as far as the Copdock Interchange.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the ambulance broke down after a wheel fell off.

The spokesman said no passenger was on board the ambulance at the time.

The incident comes a short while after a three-car crash blocked the A12 outside Ipswich.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Orwell Bridge A14 News
A14 Suffolk News
Ipswich News

