A14 blocked by overturned car near Whitehouse

The A14 is blocked by an overturned car near Whitehouse, Suffolk - Credit: Google

The A14 has been blocked by an overturned car near Whitehouse.

Emergency services have been on the scene since about 7pm this evening (June 6).

The overturned car is blocking both lanes of the eastbound carriageway.

Police, ambulance and fire crews have attended the incident. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

There are long queues in the area with traffic stretching back to Claydon.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.