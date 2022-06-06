News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 blocked by overturned car near Whitehouse

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:53 PM June 6, 2022
The A14 is blocked by an overturned car near Whitehouse, Suffolk

The A14 is blocked by an overturned car near Whitehouse, Suffolk - Credit: Google

The A14 has been blocked by an overturned car near Whitehouse.

Emergency services have been on the scene since about 7pm this evening (June 6).

The overturned car is blocking both lanes of the eastbound carriageway.

Police, ambulance and fire crews have attended the incident. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

There are long queues in the area with traffic stretching back to Claydon.

