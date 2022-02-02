Overnight closures planned on A14 and Orwell Bridge
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Parts of the A14, including the Orwell Bridge, will be partially closed overnight for six weeks while essential work takes place.
The maintenance, which will take place over a six week period, will see the replacement of the bridge's existing weather station with new technology and equipment.
A spokesman for National Highways said: "As part of this, we’ll also carry out other routine maintenance work and install new park and ride signs.
"We plan to complete this work over six weeks between Saturday 5 February and Friday 25 March 2022.
"To carry out our work safely, we will require some full eastbound closures and lane closures."
Weather permitting, the works will take place as follows:
A14 junction 55 to 58 eastbound - overnight closures between 8pm and 6am:
- Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6
- Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13
- Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20
- Saturday March 5, and Sunday, March 6
During the closure traffic will be diverted off the A14 at junction 55 at the A12 onto the A1214 to re-join the A14 at junction 58.
A14 junction 55 to 58 eastbound lane one closure - overnight between 8pm and 6am:
- Monday, February 8 to Friday, February 11
- Monday, February 14 to Friday, February 18
- Monday, February 21 to Friday, February 25
- Monday, February 28 to Friday, March 4
- Monday, March 7 to Friday, March 11
- Monday, March 14 to Friday, March 18
- Monday, March 21 to Friday, March 25
The A14 will remain open but reduced to one lane with a temporary 40mph speed restriction.