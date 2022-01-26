Delays on A14 after Orwell Bridge incident

Delays on the Orwell Bridge after an earlier incident - Credit: Gregg Brown

There are delays on the A14 after an earlier incident on the Orwell Bridge.

Traffic is starting to return to normal in the area after a rolling road block was put in place by Suffolk police.

The AA Traffic Map shows very slow traffic and delays on six minutes in the westbound carriageway after police were called to an incident at 4.20pm today, Wednesday, January 26.

