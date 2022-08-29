Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after car breaks down

Updated

Traffic has built up on the A14 near Ipswich (file photo) - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There were lengthy tailbacks on the A14 south of Ipswich earlier this afternoon after a car broke down.

The incident, on the eastbound carriageway near Nacton, was reported to police shortly after 11am on Monday.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed recovery for the vehicle arrived just after 12pm.

However, the AA traffic map was showing drivers are queuing as far back as the Copdock Interchange on the eastbound carriageway at about 12.30am.

These tailbacks have now cleared.

