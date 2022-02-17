News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Orwell Bridge set to close due to expected 70mph winds in Storm Eunice

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:20 AM February 17, 2022
Updated: 9:21 AM February 17, 2022
The new 40mph speed limit will be in place until 5pm today on the Orwell Bridge

The Orwell Bridge near Ipswich is set to close due to Storm Eunice - Credit: citizenside.com/Mick Webb

The Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich is set to close on Friday as wind speeds in excess of 70mph from Storm Eunice arrive in Suffolk.

National Highways, which manages the road network, said on Twitter a road closure is "likely" throughout the day.

The bridge remained open over Wednesday night despite gales from Storm Dudley, which brought down dozens of trees across the county.

National Highways said a decision on the closure will be confirmed later on Thursday.

The bridge typically used to close whenever wind speeds reached a certain threshold, but a 40mph speed limit is now often introduced instead.

