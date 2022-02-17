Orwell Bridge set to close due to expected 70mph winds in Storm Eunice

The Orwell Bridge near Ipswich is set to close due to Storm Eunice - Credit: citizenside.com/Mick Webb

The Orwell Bridge outside of Ipswich is set to close on Friday as wind speeds in excess of 70mph from Storm Eunice arrive in Suffolk.

National Highways, which manages the road network, said on Twitter a road closure is "likely" throughout the day.

#OrwellBridge the speeds across the bridge have returned to 60 mph as the wind has now significantly reduced. Due to #StormEunice we will likely have to close the bridge tomorrow - we will update our feed later today with more information — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 17, 2022

The bridge remained open over Wednesday night despite gales from Storm Dudley, which brought down dozens of trees across the county.

National Highways said a decision on the closure will be confirmed later on Thursday.

The bridge typically used to close whenever wind speeds reached a certain threshold, but a 40mph speed limit is now often introduced instead.

