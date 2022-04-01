News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Orwell Bridge lane closure after car crashes into barrier

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:19 AM April 1, 2022
There are currently long delays on the A14 after a two-vehicle crash on the Orwell Bridge

A lane closure has been put in place on the A14 on the Orwell Bridge following a car crashing into the central reservation after a two-vehicle crash. 

Officers were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway just before 6.15am today, Friday, April 1. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called to a car that hit the central reservation following a two-vehicle crash on the Orwell Bridge.

No injuries have been reported but there are currently long delays on the A14 as a result of the crash. 

According to the AA Traffic Map traffic is queueing back to the Copdock Interchange. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

  

