Orwell Bridge lane closure after car crashes into barrier

There are currently long delays on the A14 after a two-vehicle crash on the Orwell Bridge - Credit: A14 Traffic Cameras

A lane closure has been put in place on the A14 on the Orwell Bridge following a car crashing into the central reservation after a two-vehicle crash.

Officers were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway just before 6.15am today, Friday, April 1.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called to a car that hit the central reservation following a two-vehicle crash on the Orwell Bridge.

No injuries have been reported but there are currently long delays on the A14 as a result of the crash.

According to the AA Traffic Map traffic is queueing back to the Copdock Interchange.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.