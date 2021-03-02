News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Broken down lorry causes delays on A14 at the Orwell Bridge

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:53 AM March 2, 2021   
A lorry has broken down on the Orwell Bridge

A lorry has broken down on the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing

A broken down lorry has caused delays on the Orwell Bridge this morning. 

Police are currently at the scene of the incident, which is on the westbound side of the A14. 

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing tweeted that the lorry had been recovered at 11.45am. 

Road maps show there are still delays in the area following the lorry breakdown. 

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The parade of shops at Ellenbrook Green where there was a serious incident and a man was taken to ho

Updated

Man taken to hospital after serious incident in Ipswich

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Sea Palling beach

Ipswich visitors fined after 60-mile trip to Sea Palling in Norfolk

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Almost all of the fines were handed out in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Shotley Gate missing woman found "alive and well"

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
People walking past Debenhams

Debenhams in Ipswich to reopen for a huge closing down sale

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus