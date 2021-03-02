Broken down lorry causes delays on A14 at the Orwell Bridge
Published: 11:53 AM March 2, 2021
A broken down lorry has caused delays on the Orwell Bridge this morning.
Police are currently at the scene of the incident, which is on the westbound side of the A14.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing tweeted that the lorry had been recovered at 11.45am.
Road maps show there are still delays in the area following the lorry breakdown.
