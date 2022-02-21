News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Speed limit reduced on Orwell Bridge as Storm Franklin hits

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:53 AM February 21, 2022
Overnight closures planned on the Orwell Bridge and A14 to allow maintenance work to carry out

The speed limit on the Orwell Bridge has been reduced to 40mph due to high winds from Storm Franklin - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The speed limit on the A14 and Orwell Bridge has been reduced to 40mph as Storm Franklin hits the region. 

Suffolk County Council said the bridge remains open in both directions, however due to wind gusts, the speed limit has had to be reduced. 

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office for Storm Franklin between 12pm yesterday, Sunday and 1pm today, Monday, February 21. 

Previously, the Orwell Bridge would have had to close to all traffic to protect high-sided vehicles from gusts as they travel over the bridge.

But new equipment, which allows officials to lower the speed limit temporarily, was brought in last year - greatly reducing the amount of times the bridge will have to close.

In May, it prevented three full closures of the bridge - which it is believed could have saved up to £1million a day for the area's economy.

