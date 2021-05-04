News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Strong winds mean Orwell Bridge speed restrictions will last into rush hour

Holly Hume

Published: 2:19 PM May 4, 2021   
The new 40mph speed limit will be in place until 5pm today on the Orwell Bridge

Highways England has confirmed the new speed restrictions on the Orwell Bridge, to combat high winds, will be in place until later this afternoon.

There was a yellow weather warning for strong winds in place over Suffolk this morning. However, gusts have continued to batter the bridge throughout the day.

The new 40mph speed limit was enforced from 9.30am this morning and was originally planned to end at 4pm — however, now the restrictions will last into rush hour.

Highways England said: "Updated forecasts indicate strong gusts until 5pm, therefore we will keep the speed restrictions of 40mph on the bridge until around that time.

"The good news of course is that it remains open. Please adhere to the speed limits!"

