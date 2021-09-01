Stretch of Orwell Bridge reopens after lorry and car crash

Updated

Published: 10:04 AM September 1, 2021 Updated: 11:29 AM September 1, 2021

The eastbound carriageway was closed while police dealt with the incident. Stock photo - Credit: BEVERLEY BACON

A stretch of the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has reopened after a crash between a lorry and a car.

Police were called to the scene of the incident on the eastbound carriageway around 9.10am today.

The eastbound carriageway was initially closed by police while the vehicles involved were recovered.

A car had ended up across both lanes of the road.

No injuries have been reported and the road was reopened just after 10.10am.