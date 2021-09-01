Updated
Stretch of Orwell Bridge reopens after lorry and car crash
Published: 10:04 AM September 1, 2021 Updated: 11:29 AM September 1, 2021
- Credit: BEVERLEY BACON
A stretch of the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has reopened after a crash between a lorry and a car.
Police were called to the scene of the incident on the eastbound carriageway around 9.10am today.
The eastbound carriageway was initially closed by police while the vehicles involved were recovered.
A car had ended up across both lanes of the road.
No injuries have been reported and the road was reopened just after 10.10am.