A14 re-opens after 'tragic' collision

Published: 5:43 PM April 2, 2021 Updated: 6:20 PM April 2, 2021

The A14 was closed for more than 12 hours after a fatal crash between a lorry and a car near Coddenham - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A fatal crash on the A14 near Coddenham has been described as a 'tragic situation', as roads in the area re-open.

Police were called to the scene of the accident, which involved a lorry and a car, around 4.50am Friday, April 2.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed later on Friday morning that a man – a passenger in the car at the time of the collision– had died.

Another passenger suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the lorry was unharmed.

The driver of the car, another man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.

Officers from Suffolk police and Highways England closed the road between junctions 51 and 50 to carry out an investigation.

A diversion route was in place via Great Blakenham and Needham Market.

The road finally reopened at 5pm, over 12 hours since the crash.

John Whitehead, councillor for Coddenham at Mid Suffolk District Council said: "It looks like a tragic situation."

Mr Whitehead said such crashes were not common in the area.

This is the second tragedy on Suffolk's roads in less than a week.

Motorcyclist Daniella Milburn, 33, from Hadleigh, died in a crash with three other vehicles on the A1071 at Hintlesham on Monday, March 29.

At the time of her death Hadleigh Town Mayor Franks Minns said: "To hear of any death is particularly tragic for someone who lives in Hadleigh, and this is someone who is in prime of life and I think on behalf of the whole town I can only offer my sincerest sympathy and condolences to Daniella's family and relatives."

Witnesses to the A14 crash are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 40 of April 2.