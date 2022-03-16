News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Carriageway of A14 closed as vehicle crashes through fence and into field

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:15 PM March 16, 2022
Part of the A14 has been closed after a vehicle has left the road near the A12 turn off in Ipswich

Part of the A14 has been closed after a vehicle has left the road near the A12 turn off in Ipswich - Credit: A14 traffic cameras

Part of the A14 near Ipswich is currently closed after a vehicle left the road and is on its side near the A12 turnoff. 

Emergency services were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway just after 4.40pm today, Wednesday, March 16. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are currently on the scene and the eastbound carriageway of the A14 will be closed from junction 58.

"A vehicle has left the road and gone through a fence and has come to rest on its side in a field."

The spokesman said there had been reports of possible head injuries. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene. 

A spokesman for the fire service said crews were stood down because no one was trapped inside the vehicle. 

