Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14

The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash - Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian has died following a "serious" crash on the A14.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle in the eastbound carriageway at about 8.55pm today (September 17).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Emergency services were called to the scene and it has since been confirmed that the pedestrian has died.

"No-one else was injured in the collision.

"The eastbound carriageway of the A14 at the A140 junction with Coddenham is currently closed and drivers are advised that it will remain shut overnight and very likely to remain so for much of tomorrow morning.

"Police thank motorists for their patience and they are advised to find alternative routes."









Posting on Twitter National Highways East said: "The A14 is Suffolk is closed eastbound between junction 51 at Needham Market and junction 52 at Claydon due to a serious collision.

"Emergency services including Suffolk police are in attendance.

"Please allow extra time if travelling in the area.

"The road is expected to remain closed for several hours."

A diversion route has been put in place while the eastbound carriageway is closed which is as follows:

Exit the A14 at J51 and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A14 J51 entry slip road.

On the entry slip road turn left and then right onto Norwich Road.

Follow the Norwich Road to the A14 J52 roundabout and take the 1st exit onto the A14 eastbound to continue your journey.

Any witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 393 of September 17.