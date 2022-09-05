A14 reopens after police incident

Updated

The A14 has reopened in both directions - Credit: A14 traffic cameras

The A14 has reopened after it was closed in both directions near the Orwell Bridge due to a police incident.

Earlier this afternoon a spokesman for Suffolk police said the road was closed in both directions between the Nacton and Wherstead slip roads.

He has since confirmed that it has reopened in both directions.

The AA Traffic Map is showing some delays in the area but these are expected to clear shortly.