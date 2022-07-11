Delays on A14 near Ipswich after boat comes off trailer

There are currently delays on the A14 after a boat came off its trailer - Credit: Paul Dee

There are currently delays on the A14 near Ipswich after a boat came off its trailer.

Officers were called to the incident just after 12pm today (July 11) to reports of a boat coming off its trailer in the eastbound carriageway near Copdock.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "It was on the verge but sticking out onto the inside lane."

The spokesman confirmed that the boat and trailer were recovered at about 12.40pm but there remained heavy traffic in the area.

According to the AA Traffic Map there were delays of about seven minutes.







