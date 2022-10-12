Delays on A12 and A14 after motorcycle crash outside Ipswich

Delays on the A14 and A12 after a crash near the Copdock Interchange - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving a motorcyclist has caused delays on the A12 and A14 near the Copdock Interchange.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the southbound carriageway of the A12 just after 12.05pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that one lane of the carriageway was closed while emergency services attended the incident.

The crash was also causing congestion on the westbound carriageway of the A14, according to the AA traffic map.

No serious injuries have been reported.