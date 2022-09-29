News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Severe delays on A14 outside Ipswich after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:28 PM September 29, 2022
There are long delays on the A14 after two-vehicle crash

There are long delays on the A14 after two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays on the A14 near Ipswich after a two-vehicle crash. 

Police are currently at the scene of the crash in the westbound carriageway near Claydon.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said that both vehicles are in the outside lane, which has since been closed. 

No injuries have been reported. 

According to the AA Traffic Map there are lengthy delays in the area. 

Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed in both directions

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich reopens after police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
There are severe delays in Ipswich due to road closures

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Severe delays in Ipswich after A14 Orwell Bridge closure

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police have said the murder investigation has links to Ipswich and Suffolk

Suspected murder victim named as 22-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A car has crashed into railings near Ipswich town centre

Suffolk Live News

Mercedes crashes into railings in busy Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon