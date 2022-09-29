Severe delays on A14 outside Ipswich after two-vehicle crash

There are long delays on the A14 after two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently long delays on the A14 near Ipswich after a two-vehicle crash.

Police are currently at the scene of the crash in the westbound carriageway near Claydon.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said that both vehicles are in the outside lane, which has since been closed.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the AA Traffic Map there are lengthy delays in the area.